Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 4,423 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $75.46. 1,420,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.53.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,156 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 677,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after acquiring an additional 330,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 426.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

