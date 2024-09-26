Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 4,423 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $75.46. 1,420,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.53.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LBRDK
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.