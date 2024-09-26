Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 1.1% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

