Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -312.56 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.