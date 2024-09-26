Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Lichen China

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lichen China Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LICN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,610. Lichen China has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

