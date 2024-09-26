Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LABS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 34.20 ($0.46). 2,678,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.09. Life Science REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £119.70 million, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 0.08.

