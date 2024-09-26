Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Life Science REIT Stock Up 6.2 %
