Life Science REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:LABS)

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Life Science REIT Stock Up 5.3 %

LON LABS opened at GBX 33.90 ($0.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.09. Life Science REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -536.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

