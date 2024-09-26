Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.89. Lightbridge shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 349,640 shares changing hands.

Lightbridge Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.54.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lightbridge

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge Co. ( NASDAQ:LTBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

