Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.89. Lightbridge shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 349,640 shares changing hands.
Lightbridge Trading Up 8.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.54.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
