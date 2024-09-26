Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

