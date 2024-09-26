Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of LSPD opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,993,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,097,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

