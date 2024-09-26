Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

LECO stock opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.36. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

