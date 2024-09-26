Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,565,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,144 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $82,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.9% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.03. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $11.53.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 22,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $165,748.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,598.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,203 shares of company stock valued at $549,922 in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.