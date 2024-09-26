Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

