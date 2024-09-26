Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

