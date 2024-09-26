Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Up 8.3%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 474,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,444,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAAC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.21.

The firm has a market cap of $520.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAAC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,598,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

