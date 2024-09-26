Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 83.2% in September

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Lithium stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 126,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,833. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Lithium alerts:

Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.