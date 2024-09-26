Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 83.2% in September

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Lithium stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 126,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,833. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Lithium Company Profile
