Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 3,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Lithium Royalty Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

About Lithium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.