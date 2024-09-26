LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by DME Capital Management LP

DME Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,535 shares during the quarter. LivaNova makes up about 1.7% of DME Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DME Capital Management LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $35,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in LivaNova by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,064,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

