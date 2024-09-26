Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,340,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after acquiring an additional 388,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,255,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

