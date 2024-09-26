LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.07. LivePerson shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,833,111 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.32.

LivePerson Trading Up 13.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $233,347 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

