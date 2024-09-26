Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Up 13.2 %

LOBO traded up 0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting 2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lobo EV Technologies has a 12 month low of 1.35 and a 12 month high of 5.79.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.