Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Up 13.2 %

LOBO traded up 0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting 2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lobo EV Technologies has a 12 month low of 1.35 and a 12 month high of 5.79.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

