Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.33. 8,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 1,095.76% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.