Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $577.95 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $583.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

