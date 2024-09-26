Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.78 million and a PE ratio of -89.50. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

