Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

