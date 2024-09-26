Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

