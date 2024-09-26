Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lomiko Metals Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of Lomiko Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
