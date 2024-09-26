London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LFI traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.74). 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,507. The company has a current ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.60. London Finance & Investment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.90 ($0.99). The company has a market cap of £17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.48.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

