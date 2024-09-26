Loop Capital Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.40. Wayfair has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,623 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.