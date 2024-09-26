LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $230.35 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average is $250.91.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

