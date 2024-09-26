LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $311.47

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.47 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.22). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.95), with a volume of 135,876 shares traded.

LSL Property Services Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £306.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,458.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

