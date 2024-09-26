Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 172,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 4,436,710 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

