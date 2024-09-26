Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Sells C$68,662.50 in Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Victor Andrew Hicks sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$68,662.50.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 5.7 %

LUM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.56. 239,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$232.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

