Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.42.

TSE LUG opened at C$29.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$30.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

