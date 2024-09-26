Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.41 and last traded at C$22.04. 4,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.90.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.93.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2002 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.