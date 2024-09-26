LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

LYB stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

