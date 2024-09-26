LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

