Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises approximately 0.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

