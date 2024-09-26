Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.48 and last traded at 0.48. 91,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 199,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.51.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.57.

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

