Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEB. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 115.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,152.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,804.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

