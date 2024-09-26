Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,698 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 48,193.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 161,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

LPX opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.