Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,052 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

ALKT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $492,961.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,262,637.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,758. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

