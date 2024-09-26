Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 7.4% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,467 shares of company stock worth $1,723,563 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

