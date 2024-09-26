Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,176 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

AESI stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 30,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $588,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,499,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,999,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 30,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $588,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,499,949 shares in the company, valued at $146,999,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 960,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,529.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $510,403 in the last 90 days. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

