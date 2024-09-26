Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $228,000 in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $14,035,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFPM opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

