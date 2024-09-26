Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $263,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,508,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after purchasing an additional 143,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,418,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,588,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

TPX stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.