Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $286,000 in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,266 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $802.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

