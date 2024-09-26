Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 33.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Price Performance

STRA stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

