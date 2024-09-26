Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

