Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.3 %

AMN opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.