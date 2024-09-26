Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

