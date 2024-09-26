Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.